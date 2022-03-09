Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Up 32.4% in February

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,278,200 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the January 31st total of 965,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSRGF. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

NSRGF stock opened at $119.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.48. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $143.92.

About Nestlé (Get Rating)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.