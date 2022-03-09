XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XOMA had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 1.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.46 million, a PE ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 0.80. XOMA has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in XOMA by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in XOMA by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in XOMA by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in XOMA by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in XOMA by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

