UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

UNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

UniFirst stock opened at $169.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.01. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $168.18 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.91.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in UniFirst by 5.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UniFirst by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after buying an additional 45,375 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 6.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,365,000 after buying an additional 42,016 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 171.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 25.9% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,716,000 after acquiring an additional 202,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

