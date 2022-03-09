Short Interest in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Increases By 33.8%

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,900 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 483,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ennis stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. Ennis has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Ennis had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $102.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is 94.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 137.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Ennis by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ennis by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ennis by 102,614.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ennis by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

