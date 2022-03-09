FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Short Interest Update

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the January 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 286,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

FirstCash stock opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.30. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $97.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton acquired 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

