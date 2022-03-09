Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $2,118,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.18.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $210.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

