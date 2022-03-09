Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 106 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Shopify by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Shopify by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100,211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Shopify by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Shopify by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $514.95 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $511.20 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $913.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,275.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

Shopify Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.