Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Guidewire Software updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

GWRE opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -74.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $130.95.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $269,570.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $86,881.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

