T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,768 shares of company stock worth $5,780,203. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $134.88 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.11 and a 200 day moving average of $190.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

