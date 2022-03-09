Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,522 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 32.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

FSK opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

