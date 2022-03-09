CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 573,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.25.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

CNO Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.