Brokerages Set Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) PT at $103.14

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.37. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 71.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

