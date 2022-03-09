Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 117.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $112.79 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.