Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,037,000 after purchasing an additional 195,058 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1,616.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after buying an additional 150,249 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 12,182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 139,002 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 280,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 128,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 106.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 125,912 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $83.61 and a 1 year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COLM shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. CL King upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

