Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,698,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.