ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.640-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.050-$1.220 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $298.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.72 and a 200 day moving average of $363.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $323.09.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in ANSYS by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

