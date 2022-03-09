Vai Reaches Market Cap of $52.20 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, Vai has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $52.20 million and approximately $59,504.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00042395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,722.11 or 0.06506715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,966.72 or 1.00314043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00041426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044436 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

