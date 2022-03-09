ThreeFold Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $47,197.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for $0.0801 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.91 or 0.00233063 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.28 or 0.00186334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00042332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000975 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00026596 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,737.72 or 0.06516679 BTC.

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

