Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Textron has a payout ratio of 1.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Textron to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.7%.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.83. Textron has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

