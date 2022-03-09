Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,158,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $3,624,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after buying an additional 1,561,111 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.39. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.52 and a 1 year high of $68.86.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.