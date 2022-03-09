Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $166.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $157.20 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

