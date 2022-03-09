Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,848 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $899,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,815,000 after acquiring an additional 153,981 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

SPHB opened at $69.29 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.44.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.