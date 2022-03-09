Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 89 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 192.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 194,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,397,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $145.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.33. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.58 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

