Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 960 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $225,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $26.50.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.