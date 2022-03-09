QuickSwap (QUICK) Market Capitalization Achieves $55.88 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $55.88 million and approximately $23.88 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for $170.83 or 0.00408337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00042395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,722.11 or 0.06506715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,966.72 or 1.00314043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00041426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044436 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

