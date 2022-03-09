Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (LON:SVCT) Declares GBX 1.50 Dividend

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (LON:SVCT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Seneca Growth Capital VCT stock opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.28) on Wednesday. Seneca Growth Capital VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 93.50 ($1.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 100.50 ($1.32). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.50.

