Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 41 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 841 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,171,000 after acquiring an additional 511,802 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,277,000 after buying an additional 302,979 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,701,000 after acquiring an additional 278,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.67.

NYSE:GS opened at $321.37 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.72 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.46 and a 200 day moving average of $385.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

