iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,299,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $172,000.

OEF stock opened at $190.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.63. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $174.89 and a 52 week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

