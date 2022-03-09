Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 14,840 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of VPU opened at $153.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.63. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.15.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

