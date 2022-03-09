Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTCH. Wedbush decreased their target price on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.21.
Shares of MTCH stock opened at $87.70 on Wednesday. Match Group has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 101.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.32 and its 200-day moving average is $135.93.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 37.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,506 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,985 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $143,263,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
