Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.660-$2.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17 billion-$3.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.58. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

DCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $612,513 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Donaldson by 451.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 144,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 118,657 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,673,000 after buying an additional 65,983 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 336.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

