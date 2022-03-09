Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Lifted to Buy at Loop Capital

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $140.00. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DLTR. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

Shares of DLTR opened at $146.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.64. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $151.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,565,000 after purchasing an additional 46,914 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,653,000 after purchasing an additional 384,777 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $646,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,233,000 after purchasing an additional 108,196 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

