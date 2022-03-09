Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

NYSE ZTR opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Get Virtus Total Return Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 266,095 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,388 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.