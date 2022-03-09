Diversified Trust Co Has $624,000 Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cerner were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 35.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,314,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after buying an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Cerner by 34.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after purchasing an additional 195,006 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Cerner by 3.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of CERN opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.21. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $93.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

