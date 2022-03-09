IFP Advisors Inc Buys 5,061 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,211 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.81.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

