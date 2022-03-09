Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 45,977 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $666,080,000 after purchasing an additional 836,350 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after buying an additional 9,673,391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,513,000 after buying an additional 191,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,107,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $363,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $61.50.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

