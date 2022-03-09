IFP Advisors Inc Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.03.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

