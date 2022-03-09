Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 246.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 40,999 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 112,457.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 908.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 42,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 37,921 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,678. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

