Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 339,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,654,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Insulet by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 51,281 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

PODD opened at $248.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.95. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $193.70 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,079.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.23.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

