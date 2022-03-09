iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,770 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 115,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,156,000 after acquiring an additional 126,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $125.57 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $147.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.11.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $904,146.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $76,417.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

