iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,770 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $76,417.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $904,146.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.15.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $125.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.11. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $147.98.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRhythm Technologies (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.