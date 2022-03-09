Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.52 Million Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 86,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,830,000. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Natera by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 45,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 747,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,270,000 after buying an additional 393,520 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 899 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $82,105.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 29,167 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $2,574,571.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,457 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,931 in the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.20 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

