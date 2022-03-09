Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,700 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 447,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,342 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $63,000.

Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

