Wedmont Private Capital Buys Shares of 7,286 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
DGRO stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19.
