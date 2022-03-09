Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEY. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $379,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $160,000. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 54,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $229,000.

PEY stock opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

