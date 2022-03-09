Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Position Reduced by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 52.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after buying an additional 73,436 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 143.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average of $108.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $206.17.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,042 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

