Wedmont Private Capital Purchases New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 734 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,067,201,000 after buying an additional 36,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,249,134,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,539,372,000 after buying an additional 177,164 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,108,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,897,090,000 after buying an additional 120,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 7.2% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,596,125,000 after buying an additional 175,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $341.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.67 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $446.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.14. The stock has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.