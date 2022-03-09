Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $600.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vesuvius from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 650 ($8.52) to GBX 600 ($7.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS CKSNF opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

