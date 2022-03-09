First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to C$53.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.30.

Shares of FQVLF opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.98. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.