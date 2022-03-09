First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to C$53.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.30.

Shares of FQVLF opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.98. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

