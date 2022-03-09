Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.42.
Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average of $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 2.28.
In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 over the last three months.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.
About Alcoa (Get Rating)
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alcoa (AA)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.