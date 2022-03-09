Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.42.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average of $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 2.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

